Strs Ohio Has $7.10 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $128.32 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.65.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

