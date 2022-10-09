Strs Ohio Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,741,000 after buying an additional 359,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

