Strs Ohio Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 107,485 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 335,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 289,570 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.