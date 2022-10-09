Strs Ohio Purchases 18,700 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bumble were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bumble by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 308,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,133,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,073 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -589.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

