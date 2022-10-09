Strs Ohio Purchases 19,000 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,006,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $39.72 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.57 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

