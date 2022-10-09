Strs Ohio Purchases 275 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

