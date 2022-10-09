Strs Ohio Purchases 75,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,429,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $14,670,000. Canal Insurance CO raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

