Strs Ohio Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $282.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

