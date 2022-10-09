Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Insider Activity

Crown Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.