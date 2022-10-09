Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

