Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after buying an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,553,000 after buying an additional 481,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

