Strs Ohio Sells 14,199 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.