Strs Ohio Sells 212,482 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $34.60 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.