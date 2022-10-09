Strs Ohio Sells 36,310 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

SPB stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

