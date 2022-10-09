Strs Ohio Sells 9,425 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.28%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

