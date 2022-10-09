Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cactus were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

