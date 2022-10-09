Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 1,207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $54,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

