Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $54,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

