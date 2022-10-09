Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,288 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,432,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $30.84 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

