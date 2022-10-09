Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 256.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $40.06 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

