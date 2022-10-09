TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,019.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

