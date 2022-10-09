Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

