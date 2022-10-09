The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.