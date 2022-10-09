The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 175,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 25,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 460,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

HD stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

