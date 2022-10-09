The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

