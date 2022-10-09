Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,391 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 636.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 95,653 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $242.48 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

