Truist Financial Corp Acquires 83,876 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 295.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 463,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

