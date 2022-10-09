Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 8,567.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 319,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 323,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 104,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

