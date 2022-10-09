Truist Financial Corp Has $316.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,807,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $316,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

NYSE:JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

