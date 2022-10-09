Truist Financial Corp Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.83 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.21 and its 200-day moving average is $336.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

