Truist Financial Corp Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

