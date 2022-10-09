Truist Financial Corp Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 295.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.16.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

