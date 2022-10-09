Truist Financial Corp Has $8.93 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,713,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

