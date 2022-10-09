Truist Financial Corp Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE DHI opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

