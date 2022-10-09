Truist Financial Corp Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

