Truist Financial Corp Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

IHI stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37.

