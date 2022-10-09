Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Celanese Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

About Celanese



Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

