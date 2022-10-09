Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

