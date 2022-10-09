Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 2,179.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,123 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNOV. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FNOV stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

