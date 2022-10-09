Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

