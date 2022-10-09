Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $656,403,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

