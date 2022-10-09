Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $656,403,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 3.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

