Truist Financial Corp Purchases 12,580 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.96. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

