Truist Financial Corp Purchases 34,595 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

