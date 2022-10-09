Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,970 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

