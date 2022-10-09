Truist Financial Corp Purchases 696,682 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 2,239.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 696,682 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

