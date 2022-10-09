Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,974 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

