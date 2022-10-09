Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,661 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.18.

Shares of PPG opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

