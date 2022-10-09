Truist Financial Corp Sells 30,930 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

