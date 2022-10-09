Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,118 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.